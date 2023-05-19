Best BLTs in VA

BLT Bites: Ten of Virginia’s best of the best BLTs.

Alexandria: Good Company Doughnuts & Cafe—tricked up with maple sauce, onion, and lemon vinaigrette this one’s served on ciabatta.

Charlottesville: Blue Moon Diner—garlic-smoked Nodine’s bacon and Duke’s make us howl for the BLT at this Main Street diner.

Eastern Shore: Machipongo Trading Company—It’s a wrap, rolled up with mayo, spinach, and mustard.

Fishersville: The Pampered Palate Café—straight-up BLT goodness on whole wheat with mayo.

Gloucester: Sweet Tooth Café—this unfussy BLT is made with mayo on toasted sourdough.

Harrisonburg: Lola’s Delicatessen—grilled sourdough gives this BLT with mayo is signature tang.

Leesburg: South Street Under— a classic BLT made with extra bacon on multigrain bread.

Middleburg: The Upper Crust—served on a croissant, this refined BLT swaps lettuce for spinach and adds onion and poppy seed dressing.

Richmond: Lunch.SUPPER!—this bad boy is made with fried green tomato and pimento on Texas toast.

Virginia Beach: Tad’s Deli & Smokehouse—plain-Jane style BLT with mayo that consistently gets raves.