Ready for a Meat Meet?

Elizabeth Karmerl is being the heat to Primland's meat-dish smorgasbord.

The upcoming Barbecue, Steak and Bourbon weekend (from March 10-13) at Primland, Auberge Resorts Collection is excited to welcome renowned Pitmaster, Elizabeth Karmel, The weekend-long experience will feature two hands-on culinary classes, two intimate dinners–one pig pickin’ and one prime steak dinner–with bourbon pairings and daily breakfast, alongside special amenities to complement the picturesque setting of Primland.

Upon arrival on Thursday, March 10, guests will receive a signed copy of Karmel's acclaimed cookbook, “Steak & Cake,” followed by a private tasting with light bites. The weekend events will officially commence the following day with a Bourbon & Country Ham Master Class, held in the property’s Tobacco Barn, where guests can savor two bourbon whiskey tastings alongside a selection of country hams and mini biscuits. Later Friday evening, the celebrations continue with a Sunset Smoker Dinner featuring a bourbon tasting flight paired with chef’s signature North Carolina whole-hog barbecue dinner and a fireside dessert.

Rates for Karmel’s Barbecue, Steak and Bourbon weekend event starts at $600 per person, not inclusive of lodging. For more information or to book a stay, please visit aubergeresorts.com/primland.