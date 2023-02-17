Style & Beauty Winners

Our 2023 Made in Virginia Awards for Style & Beauty.

Belle Bags

Whēlan, Fredericksburg

There’s nothing not to love about the Whēlan Collection. From bags and totes, to wallets, clutches, and passport holders, Whēlan creates versatile, functional, and beautiful leather goods.

The company’s studio, near Chancellorsville, is a family affair, with Cory as principal craftsperson working along with his wife, Kimberly, and daughter, Allison. “We wanted to provide an alternative to mass-produced leather products,” says Cory, who founded the company in 2019 after decades working at the Department of Justice. Super-soft, vegetable tanned leathers, saddle-stitched by hand and finished with high-end hardware are Whēlan trademarks. To minimize waste, the company partners with food-industry sources to upcycle hides.

Every Whēlan piece is made to order by a dedicated craftsperson who follows the process exclusively. The Belle 30 shoulder bag is roomy enough for a mini tablet, wallet, and phone and features two interior gusseted pockets. Slightly smaller, the Belle 25 is perfect as a cross-body bag. Both feature Whēlan’s integrated hinged flap opening, gusseted pockets, and magnetic closure.

This company's thoughtful approach extends to its name. Derived from the family surname, Wheeland, it gets an Irish twist from an added macron above the e: Whēlan. The logo, a W with a wolf silhouette, is a nod to their 10th-century family name, O’Faolin, or little wolf.

If you’re lucky enough to receive a Whēlan delivery, even the packaging is, quite simply, luxury in a box. $595–$695, WhelanCollection.com

Showerspecs

Showerspecs, Richmond

Needing reading glasses is a part of life for many, and when it comes to taking a shower, blurry vision comes with the territory. Showerspecs is out to change that narrative. These nifty shower readers use hydrophobic lenses and anti-fog technology to keep steam and water droplets at bay. No more missing giant patches of hair while shaving your legs or washing your hair with skin exfoliators. Showerspecs give you clear vision while showering so you can read labels and shower with confidence—and in focus. Choose from a trio of spa-inspired colored frames: Pastel Blue, Misty Green, or Stone Gray. $85, Showerspecs.com

Body Frosting

Essentially Zen, Staunton

Artisan soaps and natural bath and body products are Essentially Zen’s specialties, and their body frosting is the brand’s signature luxury product. Double-whipped and hand-piped into 2.5 oz. glass jars with a real pastry bag, these ultra-moisturizing marvels come in scents like Neroli & Shea, Lavender, Ocean Breeze, Bamboo Aloe, and Cocoa Cashmere. Body frosting is made in-house with thoughtfully curated ingredients, like phthalate-free fragrances and oils and natural skin-loving butters, that effectively nurture dry and damaged skin without being heavy or oily. This Staunton-based apothecary also offers gift box options, as well as maker workshops and demos. $22, EssentiallyZen.shop

Shower Steamers

Taylor Made Organics, Port Republic

Transform a ho-hum shower into a spa experience with these sensational shower steamers. These bath bombs for the shower set are great for invigorating your mornings or relaxing and revitalizing after a long day. Made from skin-loving ingredients and blended with essential oils, these all natural, shower rounds morph into aromatherapy bombs when the hot water hits (but doesn’t drench) them. Drop one on your shower floor to release a therapeutic blend of natural fragrances as it mingles with the steam from your shower. Available in five scents: Cold + Sinus, Lavender, Joyful Citrus, Stress Relief, and Sweet Dreams. $12, TaylorMadeOrganics.com

Extra Strength CBD Salve

CBD Livity, Virginia Beach

“It was like magic,” one Virginia Living staff member told us after she tested CBD Livity’s salve. “I rub it on my knees, and I can climb stairs without pain.” CBD ingredients relieve the aches and pains associated with inflammatory conditions like arthritis and sore joints. Her mobility has significantly improved, and she’s no longer experiencing chronic pain. Cannabidiol (CBD) is an organic molecule that’s found in hemp and the female cannabis plant. According to CBD Livity, all of their products are locally sourced and produced in Virginia and reputedly have anti-inflammatory, antibacterial, anti-nausea, and antipsychotic properties. $45–$65, CBDLivity.com

Ceramic Jewelry

Daily Magic, Weems

In her studio on the Corrotoman River, master ceramicist Ally Childress has found her calling. As proprietress and creator of Daily Magic, she makes earrings and necklaces embellished with details like sparkly gems, metals, tassels, and glazes. Earring backer cards embedded with wildflower seeds are a nod to her love of the land. With designs inspired by Mother Nature and what she gleans from the Universe, she tosses in a bit of stardust (“we’re all made of it,” she says) and her inner creative North Star. Childress also offers immersive workshops, but book the weekend retreat for a longer adventure, where guests stay in their very own skoolie, a school bus converted into a tiny house, aka “the cutest Airbnb east of the Mississippi.” $18–$98, DailyMagicShop.com, The WildPlaceVa.com

Wearable Art

Khadija, Ashburn

Khadija Sareshwala creates wearable art and works of art. She’s a textile artist, whose work is inspired from age-old Indian practices. “I treat my fabric as though I am painting on canvas,” she says. Each of her one-of-a-kind, hand-painted pieces can be worn as scarves, wraps, and saris, or framed and displayed as art. Sareshwala is a Mumbai native who’s also lived in the U.K. and now calls Ashburn home. She’s inspired by local flora and fauna, fused with traditional batik prints and images found throughout Indian culture. “I believe my work is a representation of contemporary meets traditionalism,” she says, adding, “I want each of my pieces to represent tranquility, calmness, and beauty.” $120–$600, KhadijaBrand.com

Ivy Ruston Stonewashed Jeans

Shockoe Atelier, Richmond

These wearable works of art are made of selvedge indigo denim sourced from Louisiana’s Vidalia Mills, the first denim mill to open in the U.S. in 50 years. Selvedge denim is higher-quality, harder-to-produce, and typically sold and worn unwashed. More akin to “self-edge,” selvedge refers to the self-finished edges on each side of fabric woven on shuttle looms. The edges don’t fray or unravel, and the end product is usually more expensive because the process is slower and, according to denimheads, superior. Rustons are easy to break in, ultra-comfortable, and score bonus points for features like leather-backed rivets and buttons, plus free repairs for the life of the jean. $248, ShockoeAtelier.com

This article originally appeared in the December 2022 issue.