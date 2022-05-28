The newest way to eat healthy and support local.

Looking for healthy, seasonal eating options while simultaneously supporting Virginia farmers? Seasonal Roots is an online farmers market started in 2011 that delivers products created and grown by 75 Virginia farms (like Deer Run Farm in Hanover or Saunders Brothers Orchard in Piney River) and dozens of food artisans. From micro-greens to carrots to cheese, chocolate, seafood, baked goods, and more, there’s not only a seasonal variety but a year-round list of produce and products waiting to be consumed. Their seasonal guides also provide eating tips and recipes like Spring Lettuce Wraps with Ponzu Sauce.

Richmond-local Duane Slyder founded the business after questioning where exactly the food he fed his family came from. He grew up on farms in Nebraska and Virginia, so knows what fresh food tastes like. He recognized an opportunity to support local farmers using sustainable practices, as well as enjoy better tasting, more nutritious food. Though at first they were just concentrated in Richmond, their reach has expanded—now serving Hampton Roads up to Northern Virginia and parts of Maryland.

To join the Seasonal Roots, Virginians simply sign up online; and each week, you get to choose what you want in delivered from a curated menu. After ordering, your local Market Manager will personally deliver your fresh goodies on either Wednesday or Thursday. There are three “subscription boxes” available: Easy Box (5 types of products), Family Box (8 types), and Veggie Lover Box (11 types). And don’t worry, you can always skip a week, but you probably won’t want to. SeasonalRoots.com