In the Spotlight

The Maymont Garden Glow in Richmond dazzles in its 5th year.

Not all lights are created equal. As you enter Maymont, colorful globes guide you through the main fields, depositing you in a sort of fairground. Food trucks, firepits, and lit-up cubes to sit on. The crowd moves along trails winding through the park, almost unrecognizable at night. Many people have bamboo walking sticks handed out by helpful volunteers as some paths are narrow or slightly steep.

The Japanese Garden almost vibrates with the purples, reds, greens, blues, and oranges that transform the foliage and water features. My favorite part was the section near the large wooden pagoda where you were patterned by "sprinkle" lights. The waterfall and the bridge are also wonderful highlights that are perfect for pictures, if a bit crowded.

Then up a lot of steps to the Italian Garden.

This space was much less crowded and offered several spectacular spots for photos. Walls were covered in flowers with purple and orange spotlights creating cool atmospheres. The rose garden was still in bloom and was touched by softer lighting with plenty of benches to rest on. A much more intimate setting for some. Also worthwhile, the view of the Japanese Garden below.

Then, following the crowd, the trek ends up back at the main grounds, the smell of food and promise of warm drinks beckoning.