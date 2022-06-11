Zsudayka Nzinga "The Many Rooms" Artist Reception

ARTfactory to Present “The Many Rooms” Solo Mixed Media Exhibit by DC Artist Zsudayka Nzinga

Exhibit dates: June 9-July 23

Artist Reception: Saturday, June 11, 6 pm – 8 pm

Enjoy refreshments and live music provided by Colfax96.

(9419 Battle St, Manassas, Free & open to the public)

RSVP Here: Tinyurl.com/TheManyRooms

The Many Rooms

“The Many Rooms” is a collection of mixed media pieces by DC artist Zsudayka Nzinga. Based on the scripture, “In my Father’s house there are many mansions/rooms” John 14, Nzinga observes experiences in her home and with family just prior to the pandemic through the new year. Finding inspiration from the little moments, Nzinga draws from the richness of American Black culture, covering mental health and isolation, class and social uprisings, watching riots and the aftermath from the perspective of her children and the many ways to revolt while finding the beauty in navigating the changing world. These are not sad or trauma-based pieces, but rather the ways we find inspiration when we are forced to look within. The subjects are surrounded in greenery and Afro Bohemian interior design, and examine the ways in which we create safe spaces in our homes.

The paintings are made with acrylic, oil, paint marker, fabric, decorative paper, hand dyed paper, linocut stamp, thread, ink and digital transfer on canvas. Work is woven, quilted, sewn, painted and collaged on canvas surrounding photorealistic portraits that have been abstracted to mimic quilts. The pieces are mostly on loose canvas and designed to hang like quilts or fiber art. They are a collection meant to archive a historic moment in this world, in this country and especially in Washington, DC from the viewpoint of a member of a forever changed community.

The series also includes interactive QR codes leading to video interviews, poetry, performance and music scored by Dorhan Cobb. The exhibition will expand this year to also include interactive renderings of the rooms in a walkable, live installation titled “Afro Bohemian” at the Liberty Museum in Philadelphia as a part of their “This is Our Home” exhibition. The exhibit dates are June 3-October 30, 2022. Visit libertymuseum.org for more info.

About Zsudayka Nzinga

Zsudayka Nzinga is a fine artist, curator and educator from Denver, CO living in Washington, DC. Her work is largely focused on mixed media portraiture of American life including themes of motherhood and culture. Her pieces explore patterns and textures using acrylic, oil, decorative and hand dyed paper, fabric, thread and ink on canvas. She also makes jewelry using silver, wood, resin and precious stones. She is a proud mother of 3 children and wife to artist, James Terrell.

Contact:

ARTfactory, Gallery Director: Jordan Exum | jexum@virginiaARTfactory.org | 703-330-2787

Gallery Hours: Monday-Saturday, 10 am – 5 pm | 9419 Battle St, Manassas, VA 20110

VirginiaARTfactory.org/manassas-art-gallery | Instagram: @virginiaartfactory