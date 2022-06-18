ZERO Prostate Cancer Run/Walk - Capital Area

Pentagon Row 1201 South Joyce Street, Virginia 22202

This family-friendly event is an important way to unite together to ZERO out prostate cancer. Our caring community will celebrate prostate cancer survivors and caregivers and honor those that have been lost to the disease. There will be fun kids activities, including a special Kids Superhero Dash for Dad, to get everyone involved. All participants are eligible to earn fundraising recognition rewards.

Info

Charity & Fundraisers, Health & Wellness
