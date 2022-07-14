Youth Leadership Network Tree Rescue Volunteer Event

Calling all Tree Huggers, Green Panthers, Green Activists and Nature Lovers! This project is part of the NOVA Tree Rescue program https://www.plantnovatrees.org/rescuing-trees. Volunteers will work in collaboration with Leadership Fairfax’s Youth Leadership Network designed for youth in the county to learn, unite and thrive in their communities.

The work we do will help save trees in a natural setting and preserve native woodland habitat. Saving forests is one crucial step in slowing climate change. The project will also help to inform volunteers about invasive non-native vines and provide them with resources to take care of problematic vines if present on their property. Please note that public restrooms are not available at the work site. Tools will be provided though volunteers are welcome to bring their own. Please label and identify your own tools if doing so. Leadership Fairfax staff will provide snacks following the work day.

Youth involved in this program will have the following opportunities

• Learn about the effect of invasive non-native plants on our ecosystem.

• Have the chance to educate the people in their community in a positive way.

• Learn skills related to removal of invasive vines from trees.

Volunteers Need to:

• Wear close toe shoes and dress for the outdoors (long pants and long sleeves)

• Bring a water bottle and gardening gloves or work gloves

• Prepare for outdoor conditions including insects and thorns

Ages 12-22