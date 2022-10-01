Yorktown Wine Festival

Whether you consider yourself a wine connoisseur or an aspiring novice—you don’t want to miss this grand tasting of wines from Virginia and beyond!

Yorktown shares more than just history with our sister cities Zweibrücken and Port-Vendres. In a nod to both countries, you can sample Rieslings and Gewürztraminers from Germany and indulge bubbly from France—the only place where true champagne is created! Enjoy live music, great food from local restaurants, and the work of talented artisans.

