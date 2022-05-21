Yorktown Market Days

to

Riverwalk Landing 331 Water Street, Yorktown, Virginia 23690

Enjoy spectacular views of the York River, live music at select markets, food trucks, and a wide variety of vendors at our weekly award-winning farmers market!

Shop for seasonal produce; fresh baked goods; meats; fresh-cut flowers; handmade soaps and candles; honey; gourmet dog treats; and a beautiful display of work from local artists and artisans.

Due to the evolving nature of the COVID-19 pandemic—all York County sponsored and partner community events are subject to postponement or cancellation. This includes changes to dates, times, and locations.

Info

Kids & Family, Markets, outdoors
757.890.5900
please enable javascript to view
to
to
to
to
to
May/June 22

Events

Newsletter-May/June

