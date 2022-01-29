Yorktown Market Days - Winter Market

Riverwalk Landing 331 Water Street, Yorktown, Virginia 23690

Our award-winning farmers market is now available year-round with the addition of winter markets on select Saturdays in January, February, and March.

Bundle up and head out to Riverwalk Landing for Yorktown Market Days’ first winter market on Saturday, January 29, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Shop your favorite vendors and artists selling locally grown, produced, and crafted products. You’ll find a vast selection of baked goods, prepared soups, gourmet chocolates, homemade candles, dog treats, local art, and more!

We know the weather is unpredictable year-round, so in the case of inclement weather, just as during the regular season, the market will move to the lower level of the Water Street Parking Terrace. Due to the evolving nature of the COVID-19 pandemic, all 2022 events are subject to change, including times, dates, and locations.

757.890.5900
