Shake those winter doldrums and join us at Riverwalk Landing for another Yorktown Market Days Winter Market on Saturday, February 26, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Shop your favorite vendors and artists selling locally grown, produced, and crafted products. You’ll find a vast selection of baked goods, prepared soups, gourmet chocolates, homemade candles, dog treats, local art, and more!

We know the weather is unpredictable year-round, so in the case of inclement weather, just as during the regular season, the market will move to the lower level of the Water Street Parking Terrace. Due to the evolving nature of the COVID-19 pandemic, all 2022 events are subject to change, including times, dates, and locations.