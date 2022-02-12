Yorktown Market Days - Valentine's Day Winter Market

You’re going to LOVE our Valentine’s Day winter market on Saturday, February 12, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.! Shop your favorite vendors and artists selling locally grown, produced, and uniquely crafted products that are sure to please that special someone. In addition, you’ll find our usual awesome selection of baked goods, fresh meats and produce, sweet treats, and so much more!

We know the weather is unpredictable year-round, so in the case of inclement weather, just as during the regular season, the market will move to the lower level of the Water Street Parking Terrace. Due to the evolving nature of the COVID-19 pandemic, all 2022 events are subject to change, including times, dates, and locations.