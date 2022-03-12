Yorktown Market Days - St. Patrick's Day Winter Market

This is your lucky day! Join us for Yorktown Market Days’ final Winter Market on Saturday, March 12, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Riverwalk Landing. Our St. Patrick’s Day Market will have you clicking your heels in delight as you shop your favorite vendors and artists selling locally grown, produced, and crafted products. You won’t find a pot of gold, but you will find a vast selection of baked goods, prepared soups, gourmet chocolates, homemade candles, dog treats, local art, and more!

We know the weather is unpredictable year-round, so in the case of inclement weather, just as during the regular season, the market will move to the lower level of the Water Street Parking Terrace. Due to the evolving nature of the COVID-19 pandemic, all 2022 events are subject to change, including times, dates, and locations.