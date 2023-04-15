Yorktown Market Days - Sister Cities French Market

Celebrate the spirit of the Saturday market in Port-Vendres, Yorktown's sister city since 1990, during this annual Sister Cities French Market.

Enjoy French music, wine, and featured traditional market products such as fresh-baked bread and pastries, chocolates, macarons, crepes, and authentic beignets (just to name a few!).

Also shop for seasonal produce, fresh baked goods, meats, fresh-cut flowers, handmade soaps and candles, honey, gourmet dog treats, and a beautiful display of work from local artists and artisans.