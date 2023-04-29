Yorktown Market Days - Pirate Invasion Market

Riverwalk Landing 331 Water Street, Yorktown, Virginia 23690

Beware of pillagers as pirates invade Yorktown Market Days! At this special extended farmers market you can shop for fresh produce and choose from a variety of fresh breads and pastries.

We know all those mini-marauders are bound to work up an appetite as they explore the nearby festival and hunt down treasures on their maps. Take advantage of the Historic Yorktown restaurants as well as food vendors and food trucks that will be serving up lunch, snacks, and cold drinks!

Shop for seasonal produce; fresh baked goods; meats; fresh-cut flowers; handmade soaps and candles; honey; gourmet dog treats; and a beautiful display of work from local artists and artisans.

Info

Kids & Family, Markets, outdoors
757-890-5900
Events

