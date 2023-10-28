Yorktown Market Days - Paws at the River

Riverwalk Landing 331 Water Street, Yorktown, Virginia 23690

Yorktown Market Days' annual Paws at the River event is designed to bring awareness to animal rescue organizations and help place adoptable pets in their “furever” homes.

On this special day, the market fun will extend down to the green in front of the Riverwalk Landing businesses, where you’ll find informational booths and other educational opportunities! Purchase delicious doggy delights from FiDough Homemade Dog Treats at the market or Gangsta Dog, located in Riverwalk Landing. Staff will snap free photos of visitors and their canine companions.

This popular trick-or-treating event will feature several Yorktown businesses and rescue organizations.

Shop for seasonal produce; fresh baked goods; meats; fresh-cut flowers; handmade soaps and candles; honey; and a beautiful display of work from local artists and artisans.

