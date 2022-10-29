Yorktown Market Days - Paws at the River Market

to

Riverwalk Landing 331 Water Street, Yorktown, Virginia 23690

Yorktown Market Days' annual Paws at the River Market is designed to bring awareness to animal rescue organizations and help place adoptable pets in their “furever” homes.

On this special day, the market fun will extend down to the green in front of the Riverwalk Landing businesses, where you’ll find informational booths and other educational opportunities! Support a small business and stop by FiDough Homemade Dog Treats, get a free professional picture with your canine companion, and march in our annual Halloween Pet Parade.

Shop for seasonal produce; fresh baked goods; meats; fresh-cut flowers; handmade soaps and candles; honey; and a beautiful display of work from local artists and artisans.

Due to the evolving nature of the COVID-19 pandemic—all York County sponsored and partner community events are subject to postponement or cancellation. This includes changes to dates, times, and locations.

Info

Riverwalk Landing 331 Water Street, Yorktown, Virginia 23690
Food & Drink Event, Markets, outdoors
757.890.5900
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Yorktown Market Days - Paws at the River Market - 2022-10-29 08:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Yorktown Market Days - Paws at the River Market - 2022-10-29 08:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Yorktown Market Days - Paws at the River Market - 2022-10-29 08:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Yorktown Market Days - Paws at the River Market - 2022-10-29 08:00:00 ical
May/June 22

Events

View more
Newsletter-May/June

Most Popular