Yorktown Market Days - Paws at the River Market

Yorktown Market Days' annual Paws at the River Market is designed to bring awareness to animal rescue organizations and help place adoptable pets in their “furever” homes.

On this special day, the market fun will extend down to the green in front of the Riverwalk Landing businesses, where you’ll find informational booths and other educational opportunities! Support a small business and stop by FiDough Homemade Dog Treats, get a free professional picture with your canine companion, and march in our annual Halloween Pet Parade.

Shop for seasonal produce; fresh baked goods; meats; fresh-cut flowers; handmade soaps and candles; honey; and a beautiful display of work from local artists and artisans.

Due to the evolving nature of the COVID-19 pandemic—all York County sponsored and partner community events are subject to postponement or cancellation. This includes changes to dates, times, and locations.