Yorktown Market Days - National Farmers Market Week

Do you know where your groceries come from—how your meat was processed or how your tomatoes were grown? If ever there was a reason to shop local, it’s when it comes to your family’s health. If ever there was a time to do it, it’s August 6 for National Farmers Market Week!

Visit Yorktown Market Days for a sensory experience like none other. Be enveloped in the smoky smell of barbecue and sweet aroma of kettle corn—carried by the breeze blowing in off the York River. Get lost in the vibrant colors of fresh produce as you stop to admire the farmers’ selections of hot and sweet peppers. Admire the work of local artists.

There’s no other farmers market like Yorktown! Come see why we are a winner of Best Farmers Market in all of Hampton Roads for the fourth year in a row, by the readers of Coastal Virginia Magazine.

Due to the evolving nature of the COVID-19 pandemic—all York County sponsored and partner community events are subject to postponement or cancellation. This includes changes to dates, times, and locations.