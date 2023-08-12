Do you know where your groceries come from—how your meat was processed or how your tomatoes were grown? If ever there was a reason to shop local, it’s when it comes to your family’s health. If ever there was a time to do it, it’s at Yorktown Market Days' National Farmers Market Week Wrap-Up!

Join us at Riverwalk Landing on Saturday, August 12, from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. as we wrap-up National Farmers Market Week. We'll recognize the impact farmers markets across the country have on their communities—by preserving farmland through economic viability and encouraging engagement between neighbors. Products from these farms go through just two hands—the farmer and customer—before reaching the plate.

Visit Yorktown Market Days for a sensory experience like none other. Be enveloped in the smoky smell of barbecue and sweet aroma of kettle corn—carried by the breeze blowing in off the York River. Get lost in the vibrant colors of fresh produce as you stop to admire the farmers’ selections of hot and sweet peppers. Admire the work of local artists. Local vendors set up their tables along the beautiful York River during this special market.

The Fifes and Drums of York Town will perform at this event.