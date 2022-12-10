Yorktown Market Days - Mistletoe Market

Riverwalk Landing 331 Water Street, Yorktown, Virginia 23690

It's beginning to look, smell, and feel a lot like Christmas! Indulge all your senses at this extended Christmas market.

The holiday shopping season has officially kicked off in Yorktown! Browse the market for chowders and soups; baked goods including an assortment of cakes, breads, brownies, fudge, cookies; jams, jellies, and honey; holiday wreaths; candles and soaps; and local seasonal art! March in the annual Toyland Parade, and don’t forget to hop aboard the Riverwalk Landing Polar Express for a loop around the festivities.

Due to the evolving nature of the COVID-19 pandemic—all York County sponsored and partner community events are subject to postponement or cancellation. This includes changes to dates, times, and locations.

