Yorktown Market Days - Maritime Festival

During this extended farmers market, sample some of the best seafood in the area including oysters, clam chowder, and Virginia blue crabs.

Shop nautical-inspired art and jewelry. Pirates will once again invade the waterfront for this special occasion to talk to kids about seafaring life and there will be educational information for sea lovers of all ages. Don’t miss the History Fair inside the Freight Shed.

Due to the evolving nature of the COVID-19 pandemic—all York County sponsored and partner community events are subject to postponement or cancellation. This includes changes to dates, times, and locations.