Yorktown Market Days - Harvest Festival

It’s a pre-Thanksgiving cornucopia of fun! Shop for turkeys, seasonal treats, and take home unique holiday pieces from local artists.

More than 50 vendors participate in this special November market. Visitors will find seasonal fruits and vegetables; fresh seafood; beef, pork, and chicken; farm milk and eggs; homemade breads and baked goods; kettle corn and flavored popcorn; gourmet dog treats; handmade potato chips; and so much more. Enjoy live demonstrations and live music too!

Due to the evolving nature of the COVID-19 pandemic—all York County sponsored and partner community events are subject to postponement or cancellation. This includes changes to dates, times, and locations.