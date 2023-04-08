Yorktown Market Days - Go Green Market

Riverwalk Landing 331 Water Street, Yorktown, Virginia 23690

Go Yorktown, it’s your Earth Day! Help us kick off our 2023 Yorktown Market Days season with a very special Go Green Market to promote environmental sustainability.

Be sure to bring your reusable bags for shopping. There will also be a limited supply of free giveaways on site that day. Look for special exhibitors and educational children’s crafts, activities, and games.

Shop for seasonal produce; fresh baked goods; meats; fresh-cut flowers; handmade soaps and candles; honey; gourmet dog treats; and a beautiful display of work from local artists and artisans.

Info

Kids & Family, Markets, outdoors
757-890-5900
