Yorktown Market Days - Fun in the Sun Market

New this year, shop for seasonal items and fresh fun at our Fun in the Sun Market!

Slather on some sunscreen, and don’t forget your shades! We’re celebrating all things summer at our Fun in the Sun Market. Join us for ice-cold drinks; the season’s freshest produce, including tomatoes, corn, watermelon, and squash; sea-inspired art; and so much more.

Due to the evolving nature of the COVID-19 pandemic—all York County sponsored and partner community events are subject to postponement or cancellation. This includes changes to dates, times, and locations.