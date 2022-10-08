Yorktown Market Days - Fall Festival

Our Fall Festival has become a community tradition to help kick off a season of cooler weather, changing leaves, and outdoor fun for the whole family.

During this special, extended farmers market at the beautiful Historic Yorktown waterfront—shop more than 40 different vendors and artists selling seasonal favorites like pumpkins, mums, autumn-inspired art, kettle corn, and caramel apples. Enjoy free activities for kids of all ages like the annual hay maze and hayrides! Plus – live music, including a performance by the Fifes & Drums of York Town.

Due to the evolving nature of the COVID-19 pandemic—all York County sponsored and partner community events are subject to postponement or cancellation. This includes changes to dates, times, and locations.