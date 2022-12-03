Yorktown Lighted Boat Parade

If you’re ready to get into the holiday spirit, you’ll want to put this one on your calendar!

Pre-parade festivities start at 6 and include caroling around a beach bonfire, a musical performance by the Fifes & Drums of York Town, and complimentary hot cider. The boats will finish out the evening, as they make their way down the river in a dazzling show of lights that starts at 7 p.m. This annual event has been a community tradition for more than two decades, and brings neighbors together to celebrate the season.

As an added safety precaution, families are encouraged to bring flashlights to assist in navigation around town at night. No rain dates are scheduled for the holiday weekend events. In the event weather conditions pose a threat, please call the York County Event Weather Hotline for the most current information at 757.890.3520. This event is sponsored by the Yorktown Foundation.

Due to the evolving nature of the COVID-19 pandemic—all York County sponsored and partner community events are subject to postponement or cancellation. This includes changes to dates, times, and locations.