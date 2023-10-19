Yorktown Day

Join in the festivities to commemorate the Siege of Yorktown in 1781 and the Revolutionary War victory that paved the way for America and freedom.

The day begins with a wreath-laying ceremony followed by a patriotic parade down Main Street. Enjoy a performance by the Fifes and Drums of York Town and be sure to visit all of the town’s historic sites, such as the Nelson House, Yorktown Custom House, York County Historical Museum, Watermen's Museum, and the American Revolution Museum at Yorktown. On the Battlefield Tour Roads, visit siege lines, the redoubts, and Surrender Field.