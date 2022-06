Sample more than 30 beers (unlimited tastings), ciders, and more from Coastal Virginia at this annual event hosted by the York County Chamber of Commerce.

With live music, beer classes, vendors, food, and coffee, there's something fun for everyone. This tented event is rain or shine.

Due to the evolving nature of the COVID-19 pandemic—all York County sponsored and partner community events are subject to postponement or cancellation. This includes changes to dates, times, and locations.