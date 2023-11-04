York County Vintage Market

Browse the McReynolds Athletic Complex to search for collectibles, antiques, art, accessories, and unique home décor. Adding to the festive ambiance will be live entertainment and food trucks.

If you're an antique lover, we've got a rev-o-lutionary event for you. Vendors at York County's Vintage Market will be selling restored furniture and collectibles, antiques, art, accessories, clothing, jewelry, unique home décor, and much, much more. Live entertainment and food trucks will also be there to add to the jovial ambiance.

Interested in being a vendor? Contact Mark Medford with Village Events 757.877.2933.