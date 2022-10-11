Yoga Nidra at Pope-Leighey House

Experience Pope-Leighey House in a unique, one-of-a-kind way. Introducing Yoga Nidra, a type of guided meditation that allows participants to achieve deeper states of relaxation. Participants are led through a series of stretches and visualizations that profoundly release tension in the body, facilitate the achievement of conscious deep-sleep states, and result in effortless meditation.

Leading the session will be Emily Hampton, a certified yoga instructor and Nidra meditation teacher. Emily is an Association of Nature and Forest Therapy Guides and Programs (ANFT) certified guide. She is a graduate of Stanford University and a 23 year veteran of the U.S. Navy. Tickets are $20, and attendance is limited to 6, so purchase your tickets today!