Wright at Twilight

See the iconic Pope-Leighey House, designed by Frank Lloyd Wright, in an exclusive light! This garden party style program lets you see the beautiful architecture as the sun sets, bringing out the detailed work in the changing light. Sit back with complimentary snacks and glass of wine, or bring your own picnic dinner. Play games in the yard, listen to 1930s-1950s music, and tour the house at your leisure as the sun slowly sets.

Swing by for a lovely Night at Frank’s, at Pope-Leighey House! Tickets are $35, with two drinks included in the price of your ticket. Snacks will be provided, but you are also welcome to bring a picnic dinner. Tables and chairs will be set up around the Pope-Leighey House for you to use. No food or drink will be allowed inside. When you arrive on site, please head directly to the Pope-Leighey House. Most of the event will be held outside the house, please dress accordingly.