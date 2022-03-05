On Saturday, March 5, Maymont invites the public to come out and celebrate World Wildlife Day (officially designated as March 3). Join us for Keeper Talks and animal training sessions, and watch as the animal ambassadors are given special enrichment activities throughout the day. With 100 rolling acres to explore, bring sturdy walking shoes to get to certain wildlife habitats. All ages welcome.

Schedule of Events

10:30am — Bear Enrichment with a Maymont Animal Keeper

11:15am — Bobcat Training or Enrichment with a Maymont Animal Keeper

12:00pm — Lunch with Louis the Otter! Training session with a Maymont Environmental Educator*

1:00pm — Red Fox Enrichment with a Maymont Animal Keeper

2:00pm — Raptor Session with a Maymont Animal Keeper

3:00pm — Fish Feed with a Maymont Animal Keeper*

4:00pm — Bison Enrichment with a Maymont Animal Keeper

Additional Information

*To attend sessions that have an asterisk, you must purchase tickets to The Robins Nature Center.