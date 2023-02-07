The World War I Monument of Byrd Park

to

Virginia War Memorial 621 South Belvidere Street, Virginia 23220

Each day hundreds of people drive past a small war memorial in Richmond’s Byrd Park. Few probably notice its existence. The plaque is showing its age. The flag at the top of the memorial is faded and torn. Who were the Black soldiers listed on this World War One memorial? What were they like and what role did they play in the Great War? Join VWM Education Director Jim Triesler as he explores the WWI Monument of Byrd Park.

Although free, registration is needed: vawarmemorial.org/events

Registration: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_IBtjo5NJT42_ZHt_wlRN8Q

Short link: https://bit.ly/3J0oWV9

Info

Virginia War Memorial 621 South Belvidere Street, Virginia 23220
Education & Learning
804-786-2060
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - The World War I Monument of Byrd Park - 2023-02-07 14:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - The World War I Monument of Byrd Park - 2023-02-07 14:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - The World War I Monument of Byrd Park - 2023-02-07 14:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - The World War I Monument of Byrd Park - 2023-02-07 14:00:00 ical
Valentine Subscribe

Events

View more
Newsletter-Nov/Dec

Most Popular