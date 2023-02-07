The World War I Monument of Byrd Park

Each day hundreds of people drive past a small war memorial in Richmond’s Byrd Park. Few probably notice its existence. The plaque is showing its age. The flag at the top of the memorial is faded and torn. Who were the Black soldiers listed on this World War One memorial? What were they like and what role did they play in the Great War? Join VWM Education Director Jim Triesler as he explores the WWI Monument of Byrd Park.

Although free, registration is needed: vawarmemorial.org/events

Registration: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_IBtjo5NJT42_ZHt_wlRN8Q

Short link: https://bit.ly/3J0oWV9