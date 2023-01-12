World War II: Voices of Propaganda

During the 1940s, the radio was a key method for transmitting information, including propaganda. Mildred Gillars, Iva Toguri D’Aquino, and William Joyce, were three radio personalities who broadcasted propaganda in English, on behalf of the Axis Powers during World War II. Virginia War Memorial Director of Education, Jim Triesler, will explore the work of “Axis Sally,” “Tokyo Rose,” and “Lord Haw-Haw,” among others, and the roles each played during the war.

