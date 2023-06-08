World War II Community Celebration

Come learn about World War II and celebrate our veterans’ service, both at home and overseas. This event is open to the public of all ages and will include lectures from historians, artifact displays, World War II veterans interviews, crafts and activities. Co-sponsored by the Virginia War Memorial and the Lifelong Learning Institute in Chesterfield. Admission and parking are FREE!

Two of the fifteen programs, designated with the * by its title, will be broadcasted live by the Lifelong Learning Institute - Chesterfield and will be available via Zoom to those who cannot attend in person. To receive the Zoom link, you need to register at www.vawarmemorial.org/wwiicelebration

804-786-2060
