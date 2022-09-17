"Wordy": Creative Book Club (Free)

Del Ray Artisans turns THIRTY this year. To celebrate, check out our rhyming programs in September—including our WORDY: Creative Book Club program reading and discussing biographies of visual artists!

Book: “Amazing Grace: The Life of Beauford Delaney” by Davy Leeming

Facilitator: Rusty Lynn

Meeting Date: Saturday, Sept 17 from 10am-12pm

(Drop-in, set a reminder in Eventbrite)

The book for the September meeting is “Amazing Grace: The Life of Beauford Delaney” by Davy Leeming (published in 1998). This book tells the life story of a very fine 20th Century artist who was black and includes accounts of his struggles with racism as he sought to make a living as an artist in mid twentieth century America and France. The book features a small number of color reproductions of his paintings and a few photographs of Beauford and his friends.

The Creative Book Club meets on select Saturday mornings to discuss readings by a variety of authors. The club is free and open to all who are interested in keeping their creative muse flowing and connecting with other creative people. Future book selections will be announced on this website and in the Weekly eNews email in advance.

If you have questions, please contact our book club leader Rusty Lynn at rustylynn@earthlink.net.

Face masks are recommended inside the gallery.