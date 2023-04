Kicking off their 41st season of community theater, LOW Players is excited to present the American classic Tony Award-winning musical, “Into the Woods” based on the book written by James Lapine and music and lyrics by the legendary, Stephen Sondheim. The twisted tales from Brothers Grimm hit the stage with an epic fairytale mash up about wishes, family, life lessons, and the choices we make.

Show Dates: May 5, 6, & 7 and May 12, 13, & 14