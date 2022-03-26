Women in STEM Day at Nauticus

In honor of Women’s History Month, Nauticus is showcasing achievements in STEM fields by women! On March 26, enjoy a fun-filled day of science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) activities as you meet local women who are leading the charge and making an impact in their fields. Build your own ship using virtual reality or practice simple coding by crafting binary jewelry!

Guests can enjoy $7.57 discounted admission! Check out all the programs at: www.nauticus.org/women-in-stem-2022/

Nauticus is adding programs daily, so don't miss out on the fun!