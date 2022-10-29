Wolfbane's MacBeth

AUDIENCE CHOICE POLL WINNER! An experience 400 years in the making, Wolfbane is bringing this classic to terrifying, new life. One of our most popular Shakespeare adaptations, set in pre-history Scotland, this intense, action-packed production will christen the new building at the PAC, immersively staged within a medieval hall, with a Skyrim meets Game of Thrones flair.

Gates 6:30p | Curtain 7:30p

Duration: 2hr 45 minutes

Five Weekends:

September 29, 30, and October 1

October 6, 7, 8

October 14, 15, 16

October 20, 21, 22

October 27, 28, 29