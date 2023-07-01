Wintergreen Summer Music Festival

Enjoy "music to match the views" with daily concerts, coffee talks, "concert wine tastings", and live musical nature hikes at Wintergreen Resort. Pop-up style performances at neighboring wineries, cideries, breweries and partner venues round out our music-filled month. Experience full orchestra and classical chamber music like you never knew you loved, alongside Bluegrass, Big-band Jazz, American Folk, Motown, and even family-friendly Independence Day festivities!