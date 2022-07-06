Wintergreen Music Festival
Live from the MountainTop!
July 6-31, 2022
Erin Freeman, Artistic Director
Need a retreat? Plan your escape to the cool, breezy air of the Blue Ridge and surround yourself with breathtaking views – all set to music that is designed to leave you feeling recharged & inspired.
Featuring music of Tchaikovsky, Saint-Saëns, Beethoven, Brahms, Vivaldi, and Mozart alongside new favorites Kenji Bunch, Caroline Shaw with the Wintergreen Festival Orchestra led by conductors Carl St. Clair, Erin Freeman, Michelle Merrill & Andrew Grams. Enjoy orchestral masterworks, intimate chamber music, casual coffee talks, as well as jazz, bluegrass, and tango music held daily at Wintergreen Resort and partner wineries & cideries. Head to the Festival for a weekend, a week, or the entire month of July!
Tickets & Weekend Packages on sale now
Wintergreen-Music.org // 434.361.0541