Wintergreen Music Festival

Live from the MountainTop!

July 6-31, 2022

Erin Freeman, Artistic Director

___________________________

Need a retreat? Plan your escape to the cool, breezy air of the Blue Ridge and surround yourself with breathtaking views – all set to music that is designed to leave you feeling recharged & inspired.

Featuring music of Tchaikovsky, Saint-Saëns, Beethoven, Brahms, Vivaldi, and Mozart alongside new favorites Kenji Bunch, Caroline Shaw with the Wintergreen Festival Orchestra led by conductors Carl St. Clair, Erin Freeman, Michelle Merrill & Andrew Grams. Enjoy orchestral masterworks, intimate chamber music, casual coffee talks, as well as jazz, bluegrass, and tango music held daily at Wintergreen Resort and partner wineries & cideries. Head to the Festival for a weekend, a week, or the entire month of July!

Tickets & Weekend Packages on sale now

Wintergreen-Music.org // 434.361.0541