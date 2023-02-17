Winter Weekend Sale in Middleburg, Va.

Town of Middleburg Washington Street, Middleburg, Virginia 20117

Join the town of Middleburg February 17-20, 2023 for the 12th annual Winter Weekend Sale. During the Winter Weekend Sale, visitors will be able to hunt for some wonderful gifts for themselves and others while experiencing the small-town charm of Middleburg. Many local stores and restaurants will be providing special deals throughout the weekend. Just look for the blue and white balloons outside participating stores!

The 12th annual Winter Weekend Sale is sponsored by the Town of Middleburg and the Middleburg Business & Professional Association.



Fashion & Trunk Shows, Kids & Family
540-687-5152
