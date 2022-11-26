Winter Exhibits @ Art Works!

See new exhibits and tour 80 artist studios. Our Made in RVA Holiday shop is open daily thru December 30th. Admission is free and open to the public Tuesdays thru Sundays 11 am – 5pm. Exhibits include:

________________________________________

The Mix with Chuck Scalin and Mim Golub

Chuck Scalin and Mim Golub are artists and art educators. They will jury The Mix—a collection of collage, assemblage, and mixed media by Virginia artists. And Chuck will exhibit some of his current and vintage works and Mim will display some of her collage works.

This exhibit will be in the Jane Sandelin Gallery.

________________________________________

H2Oh My by George Tisdale

George Tisdale is intrigued with the blending of words and imagery. This exhibit explores combining the two conceptually within a shared visual area. Tisdale combines pen and ink, scratchboard, and collage. He weaves lines and textures as an expression of river water and its adjacent banks, doing so in both abstract and semi-abstract compositions, where each execution incorporates flowing words to convey mood and idea. The exhibit will be in the Corner Gallery

________________________________________

SMALL WORKS 2022 All Media Show

This exhibit is a focal point of all Art Works’ openings. It is a juried show with cash prizes and is open to all artists and all mediums. The theme for this exhibit is Small Works. These tiny masterpieces make great holiday gifts.