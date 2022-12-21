Winter Break Wednesdays

Get out of the house during your winter break by joining VMHC Education for a day of guided and self-guided activities!

10:15 – 11:00 Stories at the Museum - Educators will read a winter-themed story, show off some wintertime objects in the galleries, and then guide a snowy craft!

11:15 – 12:00 Showing of Liberty’s Kids: Across the Delaware & Gallery Walk - On December 25th, 1776 General George Washington led soldiers across the Delaware River in a surprise attack! After watching the Liberty’s Kids episode about this event, educators will show participants items in the galleries related to George Washington.

All Day:

Make cozy winter-themed crafts like wreaths and quilt squares.

Touch replica Powhatan artifacts and learn about how their work changed in different seasons.

Search through the galleries with winter-themed scavenger hunts

This is a walk-up program and no additional registration is necessary. This program is included in museum admission. You may register for museum admission in advance at https://secure.virginiahistory.org.

Chaperones must stay with children at all times – this program is not meant to act as childcare.

Please reach out to mcreech@virginiahistory.org with any questions.