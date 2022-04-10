Wine and Chocolate Pairing at DuCard Vineyards

to

DuCard Vineyards 40 Gibson Hollow Lane, Virginia 22719

We are excited to welcome back Master Chocolatier Ann Czaja to DuCard for a special Chocolate and Wine Program. We will meet on the patio, at farm tables overlooking mountains and vines, and sample a flight of a premium line of chocolates. Each chocolate will be paired by Ann with a DuCard wine that best complements it.

We are delighted that Ann is coming to DuCard specifically for this program. She will share with us the history of chocolate, talk about her work in making Lindt’s fine chocolates and offer some samples of ‘raw’ chocolate for us to try. Limited seating, advance reservations required. $69 per person. Sorry, no discount for Wine Club members at this event.

Make reservations here: https://ducardvineyards.com/event/choc-wine-pairing/

Info

DuCard Vineyards 40 Gibson Hollow Lane, Virginia 22719
Food & Drink Event
540-923-4206
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Wine and Chocolate Pairing at DuCard Vineyards - 2022-04-10 14:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Wine and Chocolate Pairing at DuCard Vineyards - 2022-04-10 14:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Wine and Chocolate Pairing at DuCard Vineyards - 2022-04-10 14:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Wine and Chocolate Pairing at DuCard Vineyards - 2022-04-10 14:00:00 ical
Subscribe-Jan/Feb

Events

View more
Newsletter-Jan/Feb

Most Popular