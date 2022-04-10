Wine and Chocolate Pairing at DuCard Vineyards

We are excited to welcome back Master Chocolatier Ann Czaja to DuCard for a special Chocolate and Wine Program. We will meet on the patio, at farm tables overlooking mountains and vines, and sample a flight of a premium line of chocolates. Each chocolate will be paired by Ann with a DuCard wine that best complements it.

We are delighted that Ann is coming to DuCard specifically for this program. She will share with us the history of chocolate, talk about her work in making Lindt’s fine chocolates and offer some samples of ‘raw’ chocolate for us to try. Limited seating, advance reservations required. $69 per person. Sorry, no discount for Wine Club members at this event.

Make reservations here: https://ducardvineyards.com/event/choc-wine-pairing/