Williamsburg Live: Keb' Mo' with special guest Peter One

Keb' Mo' is a five-time Grammy winner and recipient of the Americana Music Association's 2021 award for Lifetime Achievement in Performance. This iconic artist has brought his feel-good blues to all kinds of stages from corner dives to the White House. Rooted in the blues, his music slips and slides away from classification, mixing classic blues with country, pop, soul, and Americana, all delivered in an easygoing growl that draws the listener in.

Peter One’s journey as a musician from Cote d’Ivoire to Nashville, Tennessee to today is no different. His life contains its own series of arrivals—again, literal and metaphorical—and each one more surprising than the next. There is a resolutely American bent to the shape of Peter’s story, which reaches beyond even the musical strains and stylings of folk and country that he has mixed together and expertly mastered—and for which he is best known. His story is, in many ways, indistinguishable from the most classic, inspirational immigrant narratives where folks, often against the odds, carve out a place for themselves and their families in a new land, thereby remaking both in the process.

*Tickets starting at $26.25 - $35.00 for Lawn General Admission and $33.75 - $204.00 for Tent seating*