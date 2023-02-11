Visit the Williamsburg Farmers Market on the 300 block of Duke of Gloucester Street! This Virginia producer-only market offers a variety of local products, including fresh seasonal produce, a variety of meats, herbs, potted plants, baked goods, confections, honey, cheese, coffee, peanuts, cut flowers, handmade soaps, and more. Enjoy live music and demonstrations and learn while you shop! The Market accepts cash, credit cards, SNAP, and W&M Express. Live music by Timothy Seaman. See website for more info.