Visit the Williamsburg Farmers Market in our new location on the 300 block of Duke of Gloucester Street! This Virginia producer-only market offers a variety of local products, including fresh seasonal produce, a variety of meats, herbs, potted plants, baked goods, confections, honey, cheese, coffee, peanuts, cut flowers, handmade soaps, and more. Enjoy live music and demonstrations, participate as a family in the Power of Produce (POP) Club, and learn while you shop! Saturdays March 19 through December 17, 8 a.m. - noon. The Market accepts cash, credit cards, SNAP, and W&M Express. See website for music, entertainment, and vendor information. https://williamsburgfarmersmarket.com