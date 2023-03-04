Experience the bounty of local Virginia at the Williamsburg Farmers Market on the 300 block of Duke of Gloucester Street, next to Merchants Square! Over 40 vendors will be there offering a variety of local products, including fresh seasonal produce, a variety of meats, herbs, potted plants, baked goods, confections, honey, cheese, coffee, peanuts, cut flowers, handmade soaps, and more. Meet our farmers and see and taste the difference in quality that only comes from direct-to-consumer goods. Enjoy live music and demonstrations, participate as a family in the Power of Produce (POP) Club (Memorial Day through Labor Day), and learn while you shop!

The Market accepts cash, credit cards, Apple Pay, Google Pay, W&M Express, and SNAP. At the Williamsburg Farmers Market, Virginia Fresh Match doubles the value of SNAP benefits for our customers using their EBT card. This means that for every dollar spent using SNAP benefits, the program will add an additional dollar of Fresh Match benefits to be spent on fruits and vegetables. Visit the Williamsburg Farmers Market to take advantage of the Virginia Fresh Match program, support small businesses, and enjoy fresh, locally grown produce!